GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 4%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.24. Approximately 1,208,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,632,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,224,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

