Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.60

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 27766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Green Plains Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Further Reading

