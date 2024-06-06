Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.03, but opened at $64.70. Greif shares last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 24,427 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $959,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,347. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $959,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 159,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,689 shares of company stock worth $2,076,727 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

