Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $51.46 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

