GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 256,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,824. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

