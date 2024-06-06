Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,062,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $363,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 877,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

