Hassan Khosrowshahi Acquires 300,000 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RSVR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,686. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 968.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

