HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 537,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 219,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

