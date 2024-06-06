HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

IN8bio Stock Performance

INAB opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. IN8bio has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.14.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

