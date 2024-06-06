HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IN8bio
IN8bio Stock Performance
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.