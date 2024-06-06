HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.65. The stock had a trading volume of 647,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,831. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.52. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.