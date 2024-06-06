Head-To-Head Analysis: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) versus Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $652.50 million 4.56 -$257.03 million ($1.17) -11.31 Consensus Cloud Solutions $359.25 million 1.05 $77.29 million $4.53 4.33

Analyst Recommendations

Consensus Cloud Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asana and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 7 3 0 2.08 Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.72%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -38.55% -77.48% -26.46% Consensus Cloud Solutions 24.55% -49.60% 13.98%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Asana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

