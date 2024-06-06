Head to Head Review: Nexalin Technology (NXL) and Its Peers

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.45% -5.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -1.04 Nexalin Technology Competitors $986.72 million $83.11 million -7.14

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nexalin Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s competitors have a beta of 12.49, indicating that their average share price is 1,149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 246 766 2023 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Nexalin Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nexalin Technology competitors beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

