Head-To-Head Review: Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) versus Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Urgent.ly and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.78%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Urgent.ly and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urgent.ly and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.14 $74.73 million N/A N/A Park City Group $19.10 million 15.37 $5.59 million $0.27 59.81

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats Park City Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

