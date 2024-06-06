HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 82,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

