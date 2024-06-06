HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.37% of HEICO worth $586,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.06. 49,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $229.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

