Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

