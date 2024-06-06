Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $158.21 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $158.21 million and $21,788.89 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00006081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,208.97 or 0.99990091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.33287183 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,590.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

