Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. Hess has a 12-month low of $129.05 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

