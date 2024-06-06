Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $15.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of HIMS opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,174.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 541,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,056,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 17,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $359,902.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 541,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,056,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 915,990 shares of company stock worth $15,041,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

