HitBTC Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $552,729.37 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and $552,729.37 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Telegram](https://t.me/EN%5FHitBTC)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/hitbtc)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/hitbtc/)

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.