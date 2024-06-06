Homestead Advisers Corp Has $72.68 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29,914.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,410,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,700 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 178,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 218,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,944. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.