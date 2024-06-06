Homestead Advisers Corp Makes New $102.86 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 774,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,858,000. Fiserv makes up about 2.6% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $150.56. 1,771,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,522. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

