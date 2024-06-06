Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases Shares of 430,700 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 430,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,583,000. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.16% of LKQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

