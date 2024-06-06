Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5-39.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.46 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HON opened at $209.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.49. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

