Horizen Price Hits $9.38 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $141.33 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $9.38 or 0.00013178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,070,519 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.