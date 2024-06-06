Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $9.31 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.31 or 0.00013148 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $140.26 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00048542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,073,688 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

