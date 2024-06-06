Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,558 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 192,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $132.02. The stock had a trading volume of 374,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,465. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

