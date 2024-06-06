HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

