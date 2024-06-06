HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 2.7%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70). 195,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 213,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £68.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.50 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.36.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

