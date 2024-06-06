IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $4.50 at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

IAG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.66.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 696,383 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 520.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 87,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

