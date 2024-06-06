Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.18

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 79411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

