IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IDYA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after buying an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after buying an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.