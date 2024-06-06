Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $10.27. Immersion shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 563,841 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $319.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In related news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Immersion by 16.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 130.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 58,273 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Immersion by 65.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

