Incitec Pivot Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.