Incitec Pivot Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.