Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 3,862 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,862 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $14,636.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,334.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $3,992.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.97.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

