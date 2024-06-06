Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 3,862 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 3,862 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $14,636.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,334.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $3,992.43.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.97.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.