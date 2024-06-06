Insider Buying: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Acquires $99,977.15 in Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

