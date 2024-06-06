Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.05 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,960.00 ($134,872.48).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Nicholas Politis acquired 100,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.52 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of A$1,051,600.00 ($705,771.81).

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nicholas Politis bought 200,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.47 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,094,000.00 ($1,405,369.13).

On Thursday, May 9th, Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.02 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of A$601,050.00 ($403,389.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.49. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is 67.27%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

