Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.13) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($48,392.06).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.81) per share, for a total transaction of £39,360 ($50,429.21).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 4,000 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.58) per share, for a total transaction of £51,760 ($66,316.46).

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,594.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,287.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,357.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17,142.86%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.42) to GBX 1,680 ($21.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

