Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5 %
ANET traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.56. 1,592,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.43.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
