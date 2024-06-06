Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

ANET traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.56. 1,592,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

