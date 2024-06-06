Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells $776,343.75 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.97 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 110.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 174.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
