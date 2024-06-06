Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells $776,343.75 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $149.97 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 110.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 174.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

