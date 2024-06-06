Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Catalent Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 152,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,188. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after acquiring an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 1,384,313 shares during the last quarter.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
