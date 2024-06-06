Insider Selling: Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) EVP Sells 1,874 Shares of Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gina Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of Cencora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $231.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day moving average is $224.06. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

