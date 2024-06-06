Insider Selling: Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Sells 12,191 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Editas Medicine Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $446.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.06.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
