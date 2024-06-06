Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 3,634 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $21,113.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Jayesh Sahasi sold 2,680 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $15,490.40.

ON24 Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 249,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,453. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON24

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.