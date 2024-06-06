Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.74, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00.

Kevin Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pason Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

PSI opened at C$17.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.17. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. Analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

View Our Latest Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.