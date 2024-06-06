Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells 1,184 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

