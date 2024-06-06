Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells 1,741 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Mary Powell sold 22,549 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $272,166.43.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $112,756.21.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 220,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

