Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.