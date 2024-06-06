Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TT traded down $4.81 on Thursday, hitting $318.44. The stock had a trading volume of 900,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

