Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. 484,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

